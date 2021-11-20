Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (9-1, 0-0 MVFC) have home advantage in a MVFC battle versus the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3, 0-0 MVFC) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Betting Information for North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

Favorite Spread Total North Dakota State -10.5 37.5

North Dakota State and South Dakota Stats

The Bison score 33.6 points per game, 16.2 more than the Coyotes give up per outing (17.4).

The Bison have zero giveaways this season, while the Coyotes have zero takeaways .

The Coyotes have put an average of 29.0 points per game on the board this year, 18.1 more than the 10.9 the Bison have surrendered.

This year the Coyotes have turned the ball over zero times, while the Bison have forced 0 turnovers.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Quincy Patterson II leads North Dakota State with 813 passing yards (81.3 ypg) on 55-of-101 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 420 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 436 yards (43.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Christian Watson's team-leading 678 receiving yards (67.8 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has collected 174 receiving yards (17.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.

Josh Babicz has hauled in six grabs for 147 yards (14.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

South Dakota Players to Watch

Carson Camp has 1,854 passing yards (185.4 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 652 yards (65.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Nate Thomas has taken 90 carries for 595 yards (59.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 605 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with five touchdowns.

Caleb Vander Esch has put together a 252-yard season so far (25.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes.

Brett Samson's 18 grabs are good enough for 234 yards (23.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

