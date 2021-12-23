North Texas Mean Green vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks: Frisco Football Classic Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Texas Mean Green vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks: Frisco Football Classic Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) passes, protected by offensive lineman Sam Vaughan (50) offensive lineman David Redding (64) with Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Val Martin (56) in pursuit at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the North Texas Mean Green meet for the Frisco Football Classic on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

    Miami (OH) and North Texas Stats

    • The RedHawks average 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per contest the Mean Green surrender.
    • The RedHawks have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six fewer than the Mean Green have forced (18).
    • The Mean Green have averaged 4.8 more points this season (28.6) than the RedHawks have allowed (23.8).
    • This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the RedHawks' takeaways (15).

    Miami (OH) Players to Watch

    • Brett Gabbert has thrown for 2,418 yards (201.5 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 58.2% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 145 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 45 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Keyon Mozee, has carried the ball 114 times for 480 yards (40.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kevin Davis has rushed for 308 yards (25.7 per game) on 51 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 184 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jack Sorenson's team-high 1,290 receiving yards (107.5 yards per game) have come on 69 receptions with 10 touchdowns.
    • Mac Hippenhammer has put up a 786-yard season so far (65.5 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes.
    • Jalen Walker's 27 catches have yielded 362 yards (30.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    North Texas Players to Watch

    • Austin Aune leads North Texas with 1,763 passing yards (146.9 ypg) on 136-of-263 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, DeAndre Torrey, has carried the ball 248 times for 1,214 yards (101.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ikaika Ragsdale has racked up 511 yards (42.6 per game) on 89 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Roderic Burns' 715 receiving yards (59.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 54 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jason Pirtle has put together a 351-yard season so far (29.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.
    • Damon Ward Jr.'s 14 receptions have turned into 215 yards (17.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Miami (OH) Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Buffalo

    W 45-18

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 34-7

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Kent State

    L 48-47

    Away

    12/23/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    North Texas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    UTEP

    W 20-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Florida International

    W 49-7

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UTSA

    W 45-23

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

