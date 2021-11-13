Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) runs the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Calin Criner (4) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5, 0-0 Big Sky) will clash with a fellow Big Sky squad when they welcome in the Montana Grizzlies (7-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Montana

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona and Montana Stats

This year, the Lumberjacks rack up 10.4 more points per game (24.8) than the Grizzlies give up (14.4).

The Lumberjacks have three giveaways this season, while the Grizzlies have three takeaways .

The Lumberjacks have allowed 31.0 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 29.9 the Grizzlies have scored.

The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times, three fewer times than the Lumberjacks have forced turnovers (3).

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

RJ Martinez has thrown for 1,546 yards (171.8 ypg) to lead Northern Arizona, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 215 yards (23.9 ypg) on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Kevin Daniels' team-high 842 rushing yards (93.6 per game) have come on 141 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

Coleman Owen's 533 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions with five touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has put together a 461-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.

Jamal Glaspie's 19 catches have netted him 256 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has thrown for 1,041 yards (115.7 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 124 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Xavier Harris has carried the ball 82 times for a team-high 411 yards (45.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has piled up 410 yards (45.6 per game) on 96 carries with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts' 524 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has grabbed 35 passes for 473 yards (52.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Cole Grossman's 27 receptions this season have resulted in 313 yards (34.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

