    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Arizona and Sacramento State meet in a Big Sky contest on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    Northern Arizona (3-3, 2-1) will head out on the road to face No. 19 Sacramento State (4-2, 3-0) in a Big Sky battle.

    How to Watch: Northern Arizona at Sacramento State

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The CW (KMAX - Sacramento-Stkton-Modesto)

    Live stream Northern Arizona at Sacramento State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sacramento State is undefeated in conference play and coming off a big win over No. 11 Montana, winning 28-21. The Hornets' only loss to an FCS opponent came against Northern Iowa, while the team's other loss came by just 12 points against Cal.

    The team is averaging 30.7 points per game in conference play. Quarterback Jake Dunniway has thrown eight touchdown passes, while the team's other QB, Asher O'Hara, leads the team in rushing with 360 yards and five touchdowns.

    Northern Arizona comes in on a two-game winning streak, with its only conference loss coming in overtime against Northern Colorado. NAU played a tough non-conference schedule, losing to defending champions Sam Houston and No. 15 South Dakota but beating FBS program Arizona.

    Running back Kevin Daniels is averaging 112.8 yards per game to lead the team, while quarterback RJ Martinez is completing 63.8% of his passes with nine touchdowns and just one interception.

    These teams last played in 2019, with Sacramento State winning 38-34. That was the second consecutive win in the series for the Hornets, following a three-game NAU win streak.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

