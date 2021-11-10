Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) are on the road for a MAC showdown versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-3, 0-0 MAC) at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Ball State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Betting Information for Ball State vs. Northern Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -2.5 61.5

Ball State and Northern Illinois Stats

The Cardinals score 8.6 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Huskies surrender (33.8).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

The Huskies have put an average of 31.7 points per game on the board this year, 4.1 more than the 27.6 the Cardinals have surrendered.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cardinals have forced 11 turnovers.

Ball State Players to Watch

Drew Plitt has 1,776 passing yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Ball State, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 103 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 59 carries.

The team's top rusher, Carson Steele, has carried the ball 111 times for 582 yards (64.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Will Jones has rushed for 278 yards (30.9 per game) on 78 carries with three touchdowns.

Justin Hall's team-high 579 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) have come on 56 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jayshon Jackson has grabbed 39 passes for 485 yards (53.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Yo'Heinz Tyler's 32 grabs have turned into 357 yards (39.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi has 1,825 passing yards (202.8 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 345 rushing yards (38.3 ypg) on 64 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevyon Ducker has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 579 yards (64.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Harrison Waylee has racked up 101 carries for 574 yards (63.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's 639 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 32 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Tyrice Richie has put up a 534-yard season so far (59.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 43 passes.

Cole Tucker's 17 catches have netted him 266 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

