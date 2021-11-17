Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 0-0 MAC) and Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 0-0 MAC) will meet on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at UB Stadium, in a battle of MAC foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: UB Stadium

UB Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northern Illinois and Buffalo Stats

The Huskies average 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per outing the Bulls allow.

The Huskies have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (11) this season.

The Huskies have allowed 33.3 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 32.1 the Bulls have scored.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi has 2,089 passing yards (208.9 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 375 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 69 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevyon Ducker has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 734 yards (73.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Harrison Waylee has rushed for 574 yards (57.4 per game) on 101 carries with four touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's 747 receiving yards (74.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Tyrice Richie has hauled in 43 passes for 534 yards (53.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cole Tucker has hauled in 23 grabs for 369 yards (36.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,863 passing yards (186.3 ypg) on 160-of-261 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 115 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Dylan McDuffie's team-high 860 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 160 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 401 yards (40.1 per game) on 80 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 168 yards (16.8 per game).

Quian Williams' 788 receiving yards (78.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 58 receptions and two touchdowns.

Dominic Johnson has put together a 404-yard season so far (40.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes.

Jamari Gassett's 14 receptions have netted him 210 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Northern Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Central Michigan W 39-38 Away 11/3/2021 Kent State L 52-47 Away 11/10/2021 Ball State W 30-29 Home 11/17/2021 Buffalo - Away 11/23/2021 Western Michigan - Home

Buffalo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Akron W 45-10 Away 10/30/2021 Bowling Green L 56-44 Home 11/9/2021 Miami (OH) L 45-18 Away 11/17/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/23/2021 Ball State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.