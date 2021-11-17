Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Buffalo Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-3, 0-0 MAC) and Buffalo Bulls (4-6, 0-0 MAC) will meet on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at UB Stadium, in a battle of MAC foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: UB Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Northern Illinois and Buffalo Stats
- The Huskies average 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.6 per outing the Bulls allow.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- The Huskies have allowed 33.3 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 32.1 the Bulls have scored.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Rocky Lombardi has 2,089 passing yards (208.9 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 375 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 69 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Jevyon Ducker has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 734 yards (73.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Harrison Waylee has rushed for 574 yards (57.4 per game) on 101 carries with four touchdowns.
- Trayvon Rudolph's 747 receiving yards (74.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Tyrice Richie has hauled in 43 passes for 534 yards (53.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Cole Tucker has hauled in 23 grabs for 369 yards (36.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Kyle Vantrease leads Buffalo with 1,863 passing yards (186.3 ypg) on 160-of-261 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 115 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Dylan McDuffie's team-high 860 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 160 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 401 yards (40.1 per game) on 80 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 168 yards (16.8 per game).
- Quian Williams' 788 receiving yards (78.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 58 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Dominic Johnson has put together a 404-yard season so far (40.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes.
- Jamari Gassett's 14 receptions have netted him 210 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Northern Illinois Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Central Michigan
W 39-38
Away
11/3/2021
Kent State
L 52-47
Away
11/10/2021
Ball State
W 30-29
Home
11/17/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
11/23/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
Buffalo Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Akron
W 45-10
Away
10/30/2021
Bowling Green
L 56-44
Home
11/9/2021
Miami (OH)
L 45-18
Away
11/17/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/23/2021
Ball State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Northern Illinois at Buffalo
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)