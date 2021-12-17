Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Cure Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats defensive lineman Jordan Revels (91) in the third quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cure Bowl will feature the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers heading into a showdown with the Northern Illinois Huskies on December 17, 2021, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois Stats

This year, the Chanticleers put up 7.7 more points per game (40.4) than the Huskies allow (32.7).

The Chanticleers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

The Huskies have scored 31.5 points per game this season, 11.5 more than the Chanticleers have given up.

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 2,558 passing yards (213.2 ypg) on 154-of-211 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 247 rushing yards (20.6 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Shermari Jones, has carried the ball 151 times for 992 yards (82.7 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Braydon Bennett has rushed for 517 yards (43.1 per game) on 67 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 248 yards (20.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jaivon Heiligh's 1,034 receiving yards (86.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 59 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Likely has totaled 816 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes this year.

Kameron Brown's 33 catches have netted him 567 yards (47.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi has 2,388 passing yards (183.7 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 406 rushing yards (31.2 ypg) on 86 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Jevyon Ducker has carried the ball 194 times for a team-high 1,038 yards (79.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Harrison Waylee has rushed for 574 yards (44.2 per game) on 101 carries with four touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's 877 receiving yards (67.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Tyrice Richie has caught 43 passes for 534 yards (41.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cole Tucker's 35 catches this season have resulted in 488 yards (37.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Georgia State L 42-40 Home 11/20/2021 Texas State W 35-21 Home 11/26/2021 South Alabama W 27-21 Away 12/17/2021 Northern Illinois - Home

Northern Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Buffalo W 33-27 Away 11/23/2021 Western Michigan L 42-21 Home 12/4/2021 Kent State W 41-23 Home 12/17/2021 Coastal Carolina - Away

