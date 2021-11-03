Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC battle against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kent State vs. Northern Illinois
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Dix Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kent State and Northern Illinois Stats
- The Golden Flashes put up 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per contest the Huskies allow.
- The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .
- The Golden Flashes have allowed their opponents an average of 33.4 points per game this year, 3.6 more than the 29.8 the Huskies have put on the board per contest.
- The Huskies have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 19 takeaways .
Kent State Players to Watch
- Dustin Crum has thrown for 1,770 yards (221.3 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 368 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 99 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 558 yards (69.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Xavier Williams has taken 77 carries for 378 yards (47.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Dante Cephas' team-high 683 receiving yards (85.4 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Nykeim Johnson has caught 36 passes for 403 yards (50.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Keshunn Abram has hauled in 22 grabs for 360 yards (45.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Rocky Lombardi has 1,293 passing yards (161.6 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 323 rushing yards (40.4 ypg) on 55 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 101 times for 574 yards (71.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jevyon Ducker has rushed for 478 yards (59.8 per game) on 88 carries.
- Tyrice Richie's team-leading 474 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with one touchdown.
- Trayvon Rudolph has hauled in 18 passes for 330 yards (41.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Cole Tucker's 12 catches this season have resulted in 206 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Kent State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Buffalo
W 48-38
Home
10/16/2021
Western Michigan
L 64-31
Away
10/23/2021
Ohio
W 34-27
Away
11/3/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/10/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
11/20/2021
Akron
-
Away
11/27/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
Northern Illinois Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Toledo
W 22-20
Away
10/16/2021
Bowling Green
W 34-26
Home
10/23/2021
Central Michigan
W 39-38
Away
11/3/2021
Kent State
-
Away
11/10/2021
Ball State
-
Home
11/17/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
11/23/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
