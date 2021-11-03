Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) rushes in the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC battle against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Dix Stadium

Kent State and Northern Illinois Stats

The Golden Flashes put up 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per contest the Huskies allow.

The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .

The Golden Flashes have allowed their opponents an average of 33.4 points per game this year, 3.6 more than the 29.8 the Huskies have put on the board per contest.

The Huskies have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 19 takeaways .

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum has thrown for 1,770 yards (221.3 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 368 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 99 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 558 yards (69.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier Williams has taken 77 carries for 378 yards (47.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Dante Cephas' team-high 683 receiving yards (85.4 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with six touchdowns.

Nykeim Johnson has caught 36 passes for 403 yards (50.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keshunn Abram has hauled in 22 grabs for 360 yards (45.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Rocky Lombardi has 1,293 passing yards (161.6 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 323 rushing yards (40.4 ypg) on 55 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 101 times for 574 yards (71.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jevyon Ducker has rushed for 478 yards (59.8 per game) on 88 carries.

Tyrice Richie's team-leading 474 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with one touchdown.

Trayvon Rudolph has hauled in 18 passes for 330 yards (41.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cole Tucker's 12 catches this season have resulted in 206 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kent State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Buffalo W 48-38 Home 10/16/2021 Western Michigan L 64-31 Away 10/23/2021 Ohio W 34-27 Away 11/3/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/10/2021 Central Michigan - Away 11/20/2021 Akron - Away 11/27/2021 Miami (OH) - Home

Northern Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Toledo W 22-20 Away 10/16/2021 Bowling Green W 34-26 Home 10/23/2021 Central Michigan W 39-38 Away 11/3/2021 Kent State - Away 11/10/2021 Ball State - Home 11/17/2021 Buffalo - Away 11/23/2021 Western Michigan - Home

