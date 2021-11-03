Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) rushes in the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) rushes in the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-4, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC battle against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-2, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

    Kent State and Northern Illinois Stats

    • The Golden Flashes put up 29.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.5 per contest the Huskies allow.
    • The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .
    • The Golden Flashes have allowed their opponents an average of 33.4 points per game this year, 3.6 more than the 29.8 the Huskies have put on the board per contest.
    • The Huskies have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 19 takeaways .

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum has thrown for 1,770 yards (221.3 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 368 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 99 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 558 yards (69.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Xavier Williams has taken 77 carries for 378 yards (47.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Dante Cephas' team-high 683 receiving yards (85.4 yards per game) have come on 50 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Nykeim Johnson has caught 36 passes for 403 yards (50.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Keshunn Abram has hauled in 22 grabs for 360 yards (45.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Rocky Lombardi has 1,293 passing yards (161.6 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 323 rushing yards (40.4 ypg) on 55 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 101 times for 574 yards (71.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jevyon Ducker has rushed for 478 yards (59.8 per game) on 88 carries.
    • Tyrice Richie's team-leading 474 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Trayvon Rudolph has hauled in 18 passes for 330 yards (41.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Cole Tucker's 12 catches this season have resulted in 206 yards (25.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Kent State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Buffalo

    W 48-38

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Western Michigan

    L 64-31

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Ohio

    W 34-27

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    Northern Illinois Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Toledo

    W 22-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 34-26

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 39-38

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Kent State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Timberwolves

    6 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) defend during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy