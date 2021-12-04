Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Kent State Golden Flashes: MAC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) is tackled by defensive back DJ Turner (5) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins (2) in the first half. at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The MAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 6-2 MAC) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 6-2 MAC). Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Kent State

    Betting Information for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

    Kent State vs Northern Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kent State

    -3.5

    74.5

    Kent State and Northern Illinois Stats

    • The Golden Flashes average just 0.1 fewer points per game (33.4) than the Huskies give up (33.5).
    • The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The average points per game for the Huskies this season, 30.8, is 3.8 fewer than the 34.6 the Golden Flashes have given up.
    • The Huskies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 23 takeaways .

    Kent State Players to Watch

    • Dustin Crum has thrown for 2,794 yards (232.8 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 565 rushing yards (47.1 ypg) on 132 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
    • Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 211 times for a team-high 1,075 yards (89.6 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Xavier Williams has piled up 719 yards (59.9 per game) on 117 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Dante Cephas' 1,022 receiving yards (85.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Keshunn Abram has totaled 640 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.
    • Nykeim Johnson's 47 grabs have yielded 508 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 2,286 yards (190.5 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 389 rushing yards (32.4 ypg) on 78 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Jevyon Ducker has carried the ball 165 times for a team-high 892 yards (74.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Harrison Waylee has collected 574 yards (47.8 per game) on 101 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Trayvon Rudolph's 827 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Tyrice Richie has put up a 534-yard season so far (44.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 43 passes.
    • Cole Tucker's 33 grabs this season have resulted in 458 yards (38.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
