    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Illinois looks to extend its lead in the MAC when it takes on Buffalo on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Buffalo (4-6, 2-4) will host MAC leader Northern Illinois (7-3, 5-1) on Wednesday night.

    How to Watch: Northern Illinois at Buffalo Today

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream Northern Illinois at Buffalo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulls have lost two games in a row, most recently falling 45-18 to Miami. That's in spite of a recent upturn in production from Dylan McDuffie, who has averaged 127 rushing yards per game over the last four games and has found the end zone in five consecutive games.

    Buffalo ranks fifth in the MAC in scoring offense and seventh in scoring defense. The team is third in the conference in rushing offense at 197.6 yards per game.

    On the other side of the field is a Northern Illinois team that has surprised in 2021.

    After going 0-6 last season, the Huskies are 7-3 this season, with just one conference loss to Kent State.

    The wins haven't been dominant, though. Three of the team's conference wins have come by either one or two points, including a 30-29 win over Ball State last game, with John Richardson making the winning field goal as time expired.

    Quarterback Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 2,117 yards and 13 touchdowns, though he has been picked off seven times.

    Buffalo won last year's meeting 49-30, breaking a 12-game winning streak in the series for the Huskies.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Buffalo

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

