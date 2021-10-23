    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Illinois looks to stay perfect in the MAC as the Huskies travel to Central Michigan on Saturday.
    Author:

    Northern Illinois heads to Central Michigan on Saturday a perfect 3–0 in the MAC and on a four-game winning streak.  

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Central  Michigan:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNU

    Live stream the Northern Illinois at Central Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since losing to Michigan in Week 3, the Huskies have looked great. They whipped Maine 41–14 and then opened conference play with three straights wins. They have slipped past Eastern Michigan, Toledo and, most recently, Bowling Green.

    Jay Ducker rushed for 210 yards to pace the Huskies offense as they used a 21-point second quarter to take the lead and propel them to the 34–26 win against Bowling Green. It is a formula that has worked well for Northern Illinois this year as the team looks to get back to the top of the MAC after struggling in recent years.

    On Saturday, the Huskies visit a Central Michigan team that is on its own two-game winning streak.

    The Chippewas have won both of those games by just three points each, including last week when they beat Toledo 26–23 in overtime. They gave up 10 points late to the Rockets to send the game to overtime, but they pulled off the narrow win.

    On Saturday, Central Michigan will look to deal Northern Illinois its first conference loss and pull into a tie with the Huskies for first place in the West division of the MAC.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
