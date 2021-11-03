Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The MAC West leader visits the MAC East leader on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Of the five mid-week MAC games in Week 10, none carries as much weight as this one. MAC East leader Kent State (4-4, 3-1) will host MAC West leader Northern Illinois (6-2, 4-0).

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Kent State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream Northern Illinois at Kent State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Norther Illinois dropped non-conference games to Wyoming and Michigan, but the team has run-off five wins in a row since. The wins haven't necessarily been dominant, with all four MAC wins coming by one possession.

    The Huskies went 0-6 last season, but this young roster has led to a quick turnaround thanks in large part to the No. 12 rushing offense in the country. Four different players have rushed for over 100 yards this year.

    As for Kent State, the Golden Flashes have one loss in conference play, falling 64-31 to Western Michigan. But the team bounced back in the game after that, beating Ohio 34-27.

    Quarterback Dustin Crum threw for 257 yards and a touchdown in that win, plus added 93 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Crum was named MAC Player of the Week. 

    NIU has won the last 10 meetings between these teams.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Kent State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Western Michigan

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Cavaliers

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a layup over Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during overtime at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Magic

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (7) looks to throw during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Kent State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) has the ball knocked away by Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Wizards

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) is congratulated by Broncos head coach Tim Lester (right) after replay review confirmed a touchdown by Jefferson against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/3/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Lew Nichols III (7) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/3/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy