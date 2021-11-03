Of the five mid-week MAC games in Week 10, none carries as much weight as this one. MAC East leader Kent State (4-4, 3-1) will host MAC West leader Northern Illinois (6-2, 4-0).

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Kent State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN2

Norther Illinois dropped non-conference games to Wyoming and Michigan, but the team has run-off five wins in a row since. The wins haven't necessarily been dominant, with all four MAC wins coming by one possession.

The Huskies went 0-6 last season, but this young roster has led to a quick turnaround thanks in large part to the No. 12 rushing offense in the country. Four different players have rushed for over 100 yards this year.

As for Kent State, the Golden Flashes have one loss in conference play, falling 64-31 to Western Michigan. But the team bounced back in the game after that, beating Ohio 34-27.

Quarterback Dustin Crum threw for 257 yards and a touchdown in that win, plus added 93 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Crum was named MAC Player of the Week.

NIU has won the last 10 meetings between these teams.

