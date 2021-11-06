Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) runs from Iowa State Cyclones safety Connor Guess (59) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) runs from Iowa State Cyclones safety Connor Guess (59) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-0 MVFC) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Stadium: Hancock Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois State and Northern Iowa Stats

    • The Redbirds put up 3.1 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (17.9).
    • The Redbirds have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Panthers have forced (0).
    • The Redbirds defense has allowed 25.9 points per game this season, about the same as the 26.5 the Panthers have scored.
    • The Panthers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Redbirds.

    Illinois State Players to Watch

    • Jackson Waring leads Illinois State with 521 passing yards (65.1 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Cole Mueller, has carried the ball 117 times for 737 yards (92.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Pha'Leak Brown has piled up 163 yards (20.4 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Austin Nagel's 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jabari Khepera has reeled in 12 passes for 143 yards (17.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight receptions have yielded 130 yards (16.3 ypg).

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • Theo Day has 1,396 passing yards (174.5 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Dom Williams' team-high 412 rushing yards (51.5 per game) have come on 71 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 353 yards (44.1 per game) on 75 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Weston's 594 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Quan Hampton has grabbed 39 passes for 430 yards (53.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Deion McShane's 21 catches have turned into 218 yards (27.3 ypg).

    Illinois State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    L 20-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    South Dakota

    W 20-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 38-31

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    Northern Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    South Dakota

    L 34-21

    Home

    10/23/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 26-17

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 23-16

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Northern Iowa at Illinois State

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16952447
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17094381
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Senators

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Towson at Richmond

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Sioux Falls at Wayne State

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Towson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Richmond vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy