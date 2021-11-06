Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-0 MVFC) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Stadium: Hancock Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Illinois State and Northern Iowa Stats
- The Redbirds put up 3.1 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (17.9).
- The Redbirds have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Panthers have forced (0).
- The Redbirds defense has allowed 25.9 points per game this season, about the same as the 26.5 the Panthers have scored.
- The Panthers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Redbirds.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Jackson Waring leads Illinois State with 521 passing yards (65.1 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Cole Mueller, has carried the ball 117 times for 737 yards (92.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Pha'Leak Brown has piled up 163 yards (20.4 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
- Austin Nagel's 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jabari Khepera has reeled in 12 passes for 143 yards (17.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight receptions have yielded 130 yards (16.3 ypg).
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Theo Day has 1,396 passing yards (174.5 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Dom Williams' team-high 412 rushing yards (51.5 per game) have come on 71 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 353 yards (44.1 per game) on 75 carries with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Weston's 594 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Quan Hampton has grabbed 39 passes for 430 yards (53.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Deion McShane's 21 catches have turned into 218 yards (27.3 ypg).
Illinois State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
North Dakota State
L 20-0
Home
10/23/2021
South Dakota
W 20-14
Away
10/30/2021
Western Illinois
L 38-31
Away
11/6/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Home
11/13/2021
North Dakota
-
Away
11/20/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
Northern Iowa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
South Dakota
L 34-21
Home
10/23/2021
South Dakota State
W 26-17
Away
10/30/2021
Southern Illinois
W 23-16
Home
11/6/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Missouri State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Northern Iowa at Illinois State
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
