The Illinois State Redbirds (3-5, 0-0 MVFC) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0 MVFC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hancock Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stadium: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium

Illinois State and Northern Iowa Stats

The Redbirds put up 3.1 more points per game (21.0) than the Panthers give up (17.9).

The Redbirds have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Panthers have forced (0).

The Redbirds defense has allowed 25.9 points per game this season, about the same as the 26.5 the Panthers have scored.

The Panthers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Redbirds.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Jackson Waring leads Illinois State with 521 passing yards (65.1 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cole Mueller, has carried the ball 117 times for 737 yards (92.1 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Pha'Leak Brown has piled up 163 yards (20.4 per game) on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Austin Nagel's 269 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has reeled in 12 passes for 143 yards (17.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's eight receptions have yielded 130 yards (16.3 ypg).

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Theo Day has 1,396 passing yards (174.5 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Dom Williams' team-high 412 rushing yards (51.5 per game) have come on 71 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Bradrick Shaw has racked up 353 yards (44.1 per game) on 75 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Weston's 594 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with five touchdowns.

Quan Hampton has grabbed 39 passes for 430 yards (53.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Deion McShane's 21 catches have turned into 218 yards (27.3 ypg).

Illinois State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 North Dakota State L 20-0 Home 10/23/2021 South Dakota W 20-14 Away 10/30/2021 Western Illinois L 38-31 Away 11/6/2021 Northern Iowa - Home 11/13/2021 North Dakota - Away 11/20/2021 Indiana State - Home

Northern Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 South Dakota L 34-21 Home 10/23/2021 South Dakota State W 26-17 Away 10/30/2021 Southern Illinois W 23-16 Home 11/6/2021 Illinois State - Away 11/13/2021 Missouri State - Away 11/20/2021 Western Illinois - Home

