How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Illinois State hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday in a college football showdown.
    Northern Iowa has a 5–3 record heading into its game Saturday against Illinois State.

    In their last five weeks, the Panthers are 3–2, having won against Youngstown State 34–7, South Dakota State 26–17 and, most recently, Southern Illinois 23–16. In that stretch, their two losses came against South Dakota 34–21 and North Dakota State 34–20.

    How to Watch Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Illinois State Redbirds Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    You can live stream Northern Iowa Panthers vs. Illinois State Redbirds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois State is 3–5 on the year and 1–4 in its last five weeks. The Redbirds' sole win in that stretch came two weeks ago against South Dakota 20–14. Outside of that, they have lost to Southern Illinois, Missouri State, North Dakota State and, most recently, Western Illinois.

    In Northern Iowa's latest win against Southern Illinois, quarterback Theo Day threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns but also two interceptions. Running back Bradrick Shaw ran 24 times for 126 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

    In Illinois State's last game, a 38–31 loss to Western Illinois, Redbirds quarterback Bryce Jefferson had 110 yards on eight completions and a touchdown through the air, while running back Cole Mueller had 27 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. 

    The team that can best contain the run Saturday should come out on top.

