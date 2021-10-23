How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Iowa at South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of Top 25 FCS programs meet on Saturday in a must-see matchup.
    No. 20 Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-2)  will face No. 6 South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday in a battle of MVFC foes. 

    How to Watch: Northern Iowa at South Dakota State

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream Northern Iowa at South Dakota State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    South Dakota State coming off of a 41-17 win over Western Illinois. The Jackrabbits' only loss this year was a 42-41 overtime defeat against Southern Illinois, and the team has a 42-23 win over FBS program Colorado State on its resume.

    Pierre Strong is third in the FCS in rushing yards this season with 770, helping the Jackrabbits to a 45.8 point per game scoring average, the third-best mark in the FCS. The team is also ninth in scoring defense, giving up 16 points per game.

    The Panthers are also ranked, though the team sits at .500 through six games. It opened the year with a 16-10 loss to Iowa State, then won its next three games, but lost its last two games to No. 3 North Dakota State and No. 15 South Dakota.

    Northern Iowa is second in the conference in total defense, while quarterback Theo Day has led an offense that averages 27.17 points per game. Four different Panthers players have found the end zone on the ground.

    South Dakota State won the February meeting of these teams 24-20, but neither team has won multiple games in a row in this series since the Jackrabbits won in 2013 and 2014.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Northern Iowa at South Dakota State

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Isaiah Davis (22) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
