How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois

Northwestern and Illinois wrap up their seasons with a battle for the Land of Lincoln Trophy on Saturday afternoon.

Illinois and Northwestern meet in their annual rivalry game Saturday with both teams just looking to finish their seasons with a big win. Neither team will play in a bowl game, but a rivalry win can make a season.

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois heads to rival Northwestern just 4-7 on the year, but it is still playing better than most people expected. The Illini have pulled off upsets of Nebraska, Penn State and Minnesota this season.

Beating the Wildcats wouldn't be considered an upset, but it will still be a big win for the Illini as they try to wrap up a good season.

Northwestern played in the Big Ten Championship game last year, but lost a lot of key players and haven't been able to replicate that success this year.

The Wildcats come in on a five-game losing streak and have only been able to beat Rutgers in the Big Ten this year.

Saturday, they will look to get that second win and win their seventh straight against the Illini.

