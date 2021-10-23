    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern looks for its second win in a row as they head to No. 6 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Northwestern picked up its first Big Ten win of the year when it beat Rutgers 21-7 last Saturday. The win improved the Wildcats' overall record to 3-3 and their conference record to 1-2.

    How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)

    Live stream the Northwestern at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a tough start to the season for a Northwestern team that made it to the Big Ten Championship game last year. The Wildcats lost a lot of talent, and replacing seasoned players hasn't been easy. But the win last Saturday against the Scarlet Knights has them feeling better about the season.

    On Saturday, Michigan will look to knock them back down to stay unbeaten and continue their surprising start.

    The Wolverines have started off the year 6-0 and are coming off a bye week after an emotional win on the road at Nebraska. The game against the Cornhuskers was the first time they trailed all year, but they came back twice in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.

    Michigan is a big favorite in this game, but it needs to make sure it isn't looking ahead to next week's possible undefeated matchup with rival Michigan State.

    The Wildcats may not have as much talent this year, but head coach Pat Fitzgerald will always have them ready to play. They could light a fire under the Wolverines if they are not careful.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Wolverines

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KEVN - Rapid City)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
