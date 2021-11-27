Publish date:
How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
Illinois and Northwestern Stats
- This year, the Fighting Illini put up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats allow (27.4).
- This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
- The Fighting Illini have allowed their opponents to score 22.6 points per game, 5.8 more than the 16.8 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (15).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Brandon Peters has 928 passing yards (84.4 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 52.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Chase Brown has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 896 yards (81.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Josh McCray has piled up 100 carries for 507 yards (46.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- Isaiah Williams' team-leading 412 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Casey Washington has collected 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game), reeling in 19 passes this year.
- Daniel Barker has hauled in 15 grabs for 167 yards (15.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 855 passing yards (77.7 ypg) on 83-of-153 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 164 times for 908 yards (82.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 249 receiving yards (22.6 per game) on 31 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
- This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 325 yards (29.5 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.
- Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 622 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Malik Washington has put together a 504-yard season so far (45.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.
Illinois Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Rutgers
L 20-14
Home
11/6/2021
Minnesota
W 14-6
Away
11/20/2021
Iowa
L 33-23
Away
11/27/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Iowa
L 17-12
Home
11/13/2021
Wisconsin
L 35-7
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
L 32-14
Home
11/27/2021
Illinois
-
Away
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Northwestern at Illinois
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
