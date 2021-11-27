Nov 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs with the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Illinois and Northwestern Stats

This year, the Fighting Illini put up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats allow (27.4).

This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

The Fighting Illini have allowed their opponents to score 22.6 points per game, 5.8 more than the 16.8 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (15).

Illinois Players to Watch

Brandon Peters has 928 passing yards (84.4 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 52.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Chase Brown has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 896 yards (81.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Josh McCray has piled up 100 carries for 507 yards (46.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' team-leading 412 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.

Casey Washington has collected 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game), reeling in 19 passes this year.

Daniel Barker has hauled in 15 grabs for 167 yards (15.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 855 passing yards (77.7 ypg) on 83-of-153 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 164 times for 908 yards (82.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 249 receiving yards (22.6 per game) on 31 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 325 yards (29.5 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 622 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Washington has put together a 504-yard season so far (45.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.

Illinois Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Rutgers L 20-14 Home 11/6/2021 Minnesota W 14-6 Away 11/20/2021 Iowa L 33-23 Away 11/27/2021 Northwestern - Home

Northwestern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Iowa L 17-12 Home 11/13/2021 Wisconsin L 35-7 Away 11/20/2021 Purdue L 32-14 Home 11/27/2021 Illinois - Away

