    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs with the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Illinois and Northwestern Stats

    • This year, the Fighting Illini put up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats allow (27.4).
    • This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
    • The Fighting Illini have allowed their opponents to score 22.6 points per game, 5.8 more than the 16.8 the Wildcats are scoring per contest.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (15).

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Brandon Peters has 928 passing yards (84.4 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 52.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Chase Brown has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 896 yards (81.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Josh McCray has piled up 100 carries for 507 yards (46.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Williams' team-leading 412 receiving yards (37.5 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Casey Washington has collected 226 receiving yards (20.5 yards per game), reeling in 19 passes this year.
    • Daniel Barker has hauled in 15 grabs for 167 yards (15.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 855 passing yards (77.7 ypg) on 83-of-153 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 164 times for 908 yards (82.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 249 receiving yards (22.6 per game) on 31 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 325 yards (29.5 per game) on 58 carries with one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 622 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has put together a 504-yard season so far (45.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.

    Illinois Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Rutgers

    L 20-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Minnesota

    W 14-6

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Iowa

    L 33-23

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    Northwestern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Iowa

    L 17-12

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 35-7

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    L 32-14

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

