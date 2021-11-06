Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) and tight end Sam LaPorta (rear) and offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) celebrate a running touchdown by Kelly-Martin during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are on the road for a Big Ten battle versus the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at Ryan Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ryan Field

Betting Information for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -12 40.5

Iowa and Northwestern Stats

The Hawkeyes average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per outing the Wildcats give up.

The Hawkeyes have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' average points scored this year (19.0) and the Hawkeyes' points allowed (16.1) are within 2.9 points of each other.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,426 passing yards (178.3 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyler Goodson's team-high 613 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 149 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 19 catches for 182 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 190 yards (23.8 per game) on 44 attempts with one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's 376 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has put up a 269-yard season so far (33.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.

Keagan Johnson's eight catches have yielded 214 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 764 yards (95.5 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 53.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Evan Hull, has carried the ball 116 times for 750 yards (93.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Andrew Clair has racked up 44 carries for 244 yards (30.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 425 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions and two touchdowns.

Malik Washington has reeled in 28 passes for 351 yards (43.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryce Kirtz's 19 receptions this season have resulted in 203 yards (25.4 ypg).

