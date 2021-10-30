Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) come together to hit Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) after a pass during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 37

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ryan Field

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -7.5 43.5

Minnesota and Northwestern Stats

The Golden Gophers score just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (11).

The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 19.6 points per game this year, close to the same as the 19.7 the Wildcats have scored.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 1,043 passing yards (149.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Treyson Potts has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 552 yards (78.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Mar'Keise Irving has taken 47 carries for 245 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Autman-Bell's 266 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens has collected 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.

Dylan Wright's 11 catches are good enough for 186 yards (26.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 759 yards (108.4 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 55.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Evan Hull has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 643 yards (91.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Andrew Clair has piled up 41 carries for 240 yards (34.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 425 receiving yards (60.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions and two touchdowns.

Malik Washington has hauled in 24 passes for 318 yards (45.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryce Kirtz's 19 grabs have yielded 203 yards (29.0 ypg).

