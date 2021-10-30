Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) come together to hit Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) after a pass during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 37

    Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) come together to hit Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) after a pass during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 37

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will clash at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

    Minnesota vs Northwestern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Minnesota

    -7.5

    43.5

    Minnesota and Northwestern Stats

    • The Golden Gophers score just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).
    • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (11).
    • The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 19.6 points per game this year, close to the same as the 19.7 the Wildcats have scored.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan has 1,043 passing yards (149.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Treyson Potts has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 552 yards (78.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Mar'Keise Irving has taken 47 carries for 245 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Chris Autman-Bell's 266 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens has collected 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in eight passes this year.
    • Dylan Wright's 11 catches are good enough for 186 yards (26.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski has thrown for 759 yards (108.4 ypg) to lead Northwestern, completing 55.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Evan Hull has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 643 yards (91.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Andrew Clair has piled up 41 carries for 240 yards (34.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 425 receiving yards (60.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 30 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has hauled in 24 passes for 318 yards (45.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Bryce Kirtz's 19 grabs have yielded 203 yards (29.0 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Minnesota at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040719
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

    2 minutes ago
    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991683
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13826065
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida International University Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13504294
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) makes adjustment before running a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy