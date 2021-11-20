Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the fourth quarter of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Bjp 906

    Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the fourth quarter of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Bjp 906

    The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field, in a Big Ten clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Wrigley Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Purdue vs. Northwestern

    Purdue vs Northwestern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Purdue

    -11

    47.5

    Purdue and Northwestern Stats

    • This year, the Boilermakers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).
    • This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.
    • The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 17.1, is 5.4 fewer than the 22.5 the Boilermakers have given up per game.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Aidan O'Connell has 2,477 passing yards (247.7 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 115 times for 421 yards (42.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zander Horvath has racked up 49 carries for 173 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • David Bell's 1,106 receiving yards (110.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 75 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Milton Wright has put up a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.
    • Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 41 receptions for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 789 passing yards (78.9 ypg) on 75-of-142 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Evan Hull's team-high 812 rushing yards (81.2 per game) have come on 139 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (21.6 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Andrew Clair has piled up 53 carries for 289 yards (28.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s team-high 569 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has put up a 450-yard season so far (45.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Purdue at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy