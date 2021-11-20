Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) during the fourth quarter of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Bjp 906

The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field, in a Big Ten clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Wrigley Field

Betting Information for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -11 47.5

Purdue and Northwestern Stats

This year, the Boilermakers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).

This year, the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wildcats have forced 15.

The average points scored by the Wildcats this season, 17.1, is 5.4 fewer than the 22.5 the Boilermakers have given up per game.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has 2,477 passing yards (247.7 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 72.4% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 115 times for 421 yards (42.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zander Horvath has racked up 49 carries for 173 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

David Bell's 1,106 receiving yards (110.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 75 receptions with five touchdowns.

Milton Wright has put up a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.

Jackson Anthrop has hauled in 41 receptions for 382 yards (38.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 789 passing yards (78.9 ypg) on 75-of-142 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Evan Hull's team-high 812 rushing yards (81.2 per game) have come on 139 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (21.6 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

This season Andrew Clair has piled up 53 carries for 289 yards (28.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Stephon Robinson Jr.'s team-high 569 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Washington has put up a 450-yard season so far (45.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes.

