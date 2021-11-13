Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will do battle with a fellow Big Ten squad when they welcome in the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

    Wisconsin and Northwestern Stats

    • The Badgers average 25.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 per matchup the Wildcats allow.
    • This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Wildcats' takeaways (12).
    • The Badgers have allowed 15.4 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 18.2 the Wildcats have scored.
    • The Wildcats have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Graham Mertz leads Wisconsin with 1,289 passing yards (143.2 ypg) on 107-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 173 times for 815 yards (90.6 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Braelon Allen has piled up 93 carries for 661 yards (73.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Danny Davis III's team-leading 372 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kendric Pryor has grabbed 22 passes for 297 yards (33.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jake Ferguson's 27 catches are good enough for 255 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 764 passing yards (84.9 ypg) on 72-of-134 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • Evan Hull's team-high 791 rushing yards (87.9 per game) have come on 127 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 205 yards (22.8 per game) on 22 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Andrew Clair has piled up 46 carries for 252 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s team-high 489 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has grabbed 34 passes for 426 yards (47.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Wisconsin Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Purdue

    W 30-13

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Iowa

    W 27-7

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Rutgers

    W 52-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    Northwestern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Michigan

    L 33-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 41-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Iowa

    L 17-12

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Northwestern at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
