    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) carries the ball past Virginia Cavaliers inside linebacker Nick Jackson (6) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) square off at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

    Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

    Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -17.5

    58

    Notre Dame and Georgia Tech Stats

    • This year, the Fighting Irish rack up just 2.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (30.2).
    • This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced 13.
    • The Yellow Jackets have averaged 8.3 more points this year (28.8) than the Fighting Irish have allowed (20.5).
    • The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (19).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 2,011 passing yards (201.1 ypg) on 174-of-262 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kyren Williams, has carried the ball 174 times for 872 yards (87.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 36 passes for 308 yards (30.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 213 yards (21.3 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer's 577 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 52 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr. has racked up 569 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes this year.
    • Avery Davis' 27 catches have netted him 386 yards (38.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Georgia Tech Players to Watch

    • Jeff Sims has been a dual threat to lead Georgia Tech in both passing and rushing. He has 1,466 passing yards (146.6 ypg), completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 372 yards (37.2 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 129 times for 687 yards (68.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 469 receiving yards (46.9 per game) on 35 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • Malachi Carter has racked up 460 receiving yards (46 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes this year.
    • Kyric McGowan's 30 catches this season have resulted in 430 yards (43 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
