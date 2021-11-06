Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) carries for a 91-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) and Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will do battle on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Navy

    Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Navy

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -21

    47.5

    Notre Dame and Navy Stats

    • The Fighting Irish rack up just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen give up (30.0).
    • The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
    • The Midshipmen's average points scored this year, 18.1, is 6.4 fewer than the 24.5 the Fighting Irish are giving up.
    • This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 1,610 passing yards (201.3 ypg) on 136-of-213 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kyren Williams, has carried the ball 143 times for 707 yards (88.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught 27 passes for 257 yards (32.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 194 yards (24.3 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer's team-high 465 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr. has put together a 392-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes.
    • Avery Davis has hauled in 25 receptions for 368 yards (46.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
    • Tai Lavatai has thrown for 273 yards (34.1 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 53.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 242 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 117 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 437 yards (54.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Carlinos Acie has collected 287 yards (35.9 per game) on 37 carries.
    • Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (20.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and one touchdown.
    • Chance Warren has totaled 110 receiving yards (13.8 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three receptions are good enough for 84 yards (10.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Navy at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

