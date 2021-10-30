Publish date:
How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) play at the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-3.5
62.5
Notre Dame and North Carolina Stats
- This year, the Fighting Irish score just 2.1 more points per game (31) than the Tar Heels allow (28.9).
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- The Tar Heels, on average, score 13.8 more points (36.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (23.1).
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 10 times, six fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (16).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan has 1,397 passing yards (199.6 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 508 yards (72.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 242 yards (34.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has taken 29 carries for 178 yards (25.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Michael Mayer's 414 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr. has recorded 356 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.
- Avery Davis' 20 receptions have yielded 317 yards (45.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,851 passing yards (264.4 ypg), completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 494 yards (70.6 ypg) on 96 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Ty Chandler has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 588 yards (84 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 140 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown.
- Josh Downs' 837 receiving yards (119.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Antoine Green has hauled in 11 passes for 253 yards (36.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Emery Simmons' 11 grabs have netted him 243 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
North Carolina at Notre Dame
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)