The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3) play at the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -3.5 62.5

Notre Dame and North Carolina Stats

This year, the Fighting Irish score just 2.1 more points per game (31) than the Tar Heels allow (28.9).

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (10) this season.

The Tar Heels, on average, score 13.8 more points (36.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (23.1).

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 10 times, six fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (16).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has 1,397 passing yards (199.6 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 508 yards (72.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 242 yards (34.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has taken 29 carries for 178 yards (25.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Michael Mayer's 414 receiving yards (59.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. has recorded 356 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Avery Davis' 20 receptions have yielded 317 yards (45.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,851 passing yards (264.4 ypg), completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 494 yards (70.6 ypg) on 96 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ty Chandler has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 588 yards (84 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 140 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 837 receiving yards (119.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has hauled in 11 passes for 253 yards (36.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Emery Simmons' 11 grabs have netted him 243 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

