Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys meet for the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

    Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

    Notre Dame and Oklahoma State Stats

    • The Fighting Irish score 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys surrender per outing (16.8).
    • The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Cowboys have forced (18).
    • The Cowboys have averaged 12.3 more points scored this year (30.6) than the Fighting Irish have allowed (18.3).
    • The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan has thrown for 2,641 yards (220.1 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 67.8% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kyren Williams, has carried the ball 204 times for 1,002 yards (83.5 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 42 passes for 359 yards (29.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 336 yards (28.0 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr.'s team-leading 783 receiving yards (65.3 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer has put up a 768-yard season so far (64.0 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 64 passes.
    • Avery Davis has hauled in 27 catches for 386 yards (32.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,468 passing yards (189.8 ypg), completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 543 yards (41.8 ypg) on 129 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Warren's team-high 1,134 rushing yards (87.2 per game) have come on 237 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • Tay Martin's 940 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has hauled in 40 passes for 482 yards (37.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Blaine Green's 20 receptions this season have resulted in 310 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
