    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame

    Notre Dame and Stanford Stats

    • The Fighting Irish score 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (31.3).
    • The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Fighting Irish have allowed 18.6 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 21.0 the Cardinal have scored.
    • This season the Cardinal have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (21).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 2,296 passing yards (208.7 ypg) on 189-of-282 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kyren Williams, has carried the ball 185 times for 928 yards (84.4 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 40 passes for 339 yards (30.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has taken 43 carries for 280 yards (25.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer's 663 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 55 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr. has recorded 658 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
    • Avery Davis' 27 grabs have turned into 386 yards (35.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee has 2,155 passing yards (195.9 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 76 times for 401 yards (36.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has taken 98 carries for 343 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 31 passes for 264 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Benjamin Yurosek's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Elijah Higgins has collected 491 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.
    • John Humphreys' 21 catches are good enough for 287 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Notre Dame Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Navy

    W 34-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Virginia

    W 28-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 55-0

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Stanford Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Utah

    L 52-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oregon State

    L 35-14

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Cal

    L 41-11

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Notre Dame at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

