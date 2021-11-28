Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs with the football during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Notre Dame and Stanford Stats

The Fighting Irish score 34.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (31.3).

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Fighting Irish have allowed 18.6 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 21.0 the Cardinal have scored.

This season the Cardinal have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (21).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan leads Notre Dame with 2,296 passing yards (208.7 ypg) on 189-of-282 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kyren Williams, has carried the ball 185 times for 928 yards (84.4 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 40 passes for 339 yards (30.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has taken 43 carries for 280 yards (25.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Michael Mayer's 663 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 55 receptions and five touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. has recorded 658 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

Avery Davis' 27 grabs have turned into 386 yards (35.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has 2,155 passing yards (195.9 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 76 times for 401 yards (36.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has taken 98 carries for 343 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 31 passes for 264 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and two touchdowns.

Elijah Higgins has collected 491 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.

John Humphreys' 21 catches are good enough for 287 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Navy W 34-6 Home 11/13/2021 Virginia W 28-3 Away 11/20/2021 Georgia Tech W 55-0 Home 11/27/2021 Stanford - Away

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/5/2021 Utah L 52-7 Home 11/13/2021 Oregon State L 35-14 Away 11/20/2021 Cal L 41-11 Home 11/27/2021 Notre Dame - Home

