The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) at Scott Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Scott Stadium

Notre Dame and Virginia Stats

This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.8).

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Cavaliers, on average, score 16.5 more points (38.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).

The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has thrown for 1,879 yards (208.8 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 293 yards (32.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 203 yards (22.6 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr.'s 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and five touchdowns.

Michael Mayer has racked up 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes this year.

Avery Davis' 27 catches have turned into 386 yards (42.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat to lead Virginia in both passing and rushing. He has 3,557 passing yards (395.2 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 271 yards (30.1 ypg) on 81 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 290 rushing yards (32.2 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

Dontayvion Wicks' 972 receiving yards (108.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 42 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Keytaon Thompson has put up a 646-yard season so far (71.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 50 passes.

Billy Kemp IV's 60 grabs this season have resulted in 579 yards (64.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 USC W 31-16 Home 10/30/2021 North Carolina W 44-34 Home 11/6/2021 Navy W 34-6 Home 11/13/2021 Virginia - Away 11/20/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 11/27/2021 Stanford - Away

Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Duke W 48-0 Home 10/23/2021 Georgia Tech W 48-40 Home 10/30/2021 BYU L 66-49 Away 11/13/2021 Notre Dame - Home 11/20/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/27/2021 Virginia Tech - Home

