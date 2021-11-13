Publish date:
How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) at Scott Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Notre Dame and Virginia Stats
- This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.8).
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- The Cavaliers, on average, score 16.5 more points (38.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).
- The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan has thrown for 1,879 yards (208.8 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 293 yards (32.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 203 yards (22.6 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr.'s 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Michael Mayer has racked up 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes this year.
- Avery Davis' 27 catches have turned into 386 yards (42.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat to lead Virginia in both passing and rushing. He has 3,557 passing yards (395.2 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 271 yards (30.1 ypg) on 81 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
- Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 290 rushing yards (32.2 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- Dontayvion Wicks' 972 receiving yards (108.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 42 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Keytaon Thompson has put up a 646-yard season so far (71.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 50 passes.
- Billy Kemp IV's 60 grabs this season have resulted in 579 yards (64.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
Notre Dame Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
USC
W 31-16
Home
10/30/2021
North Carolina
W 44-34
Home
11/6/2021
Navy
W 34-6
Home
11/13/2021
Virginia
-
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
11/27/2021
Stanford
-
Away
Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Duke
W 48-0
Home
10/23/2021
Georgia Tech
W 48-40
Home
10/30/2021
BYU
L 66-49
Away
11/13/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
11/20/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/27/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Notre Dame at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)