    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) runs the ball against Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane (18) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) visit the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) at Scott Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame

    Notre Dame and Virginia Stats

    • This year, the Fighting Irish put up just 2.0 more points per game (32.8) than the Cavaliers surrender (30.8).
    • The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Cavaliers, on average, score 16.5 more points (38.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).
    • The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan has thrown for 1,879 yards (208.8 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Kyren Williams has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 293 yards (32.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 203 yards (22.6 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr.'s 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer has racked up 493 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes this year.
    • Avery Davis' 27 catches have turned into 386 yards (42.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat to lead Virginia in both passing and rushing. He has 3,557 passing yards (395.2 ypg), completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing 27 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 271 yards (30.1 ypg) on 81 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
    • Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 290 rushing yards (32.2 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • Dontayvion Wicks' 972 receiving yards (108.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 42 receptions and nine touchdowns.
    • Keytaon Thompson has put up a 646-yard season so far (71.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 50 passes.
    • Billy Kemp IV's 60 grabs this season have resulted in 579 yards (64.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Notre Dame Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    USC

    W 31-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    North Carolina

    W 44-34

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Navy

    W 34-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Duke

    W 48-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 48-40

    Home

    10/30/2021

    BYU

    L 66-49

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Notre Dame at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
