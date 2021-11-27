Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 6 Notre Dame's final showcase for the College Football Playoff committee comes Saturday night when it heads to California to take on Stanford.
    Saturday night, Notre Dame will get one last chance to show the College Football Playoff selection committee why it deserves a spot in one of the two semifinal games. For its regular season finale, the Fighting Irish are heading to California for a matchup with rival Stanford.

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Notre Dame vs. Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Heading into the week, Notre Dame is ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings. However, four of the five teams ahead of the Fighting Irish have or will play each other.  

    There may be some room for Notre Dame to wiggle its way into the top four, but of course Brian Kelly's team has to take care of business. That means a strong showing against Stanford, which Notre Dame has been playing since 1925.

    The Fighting Irish hold a 20-13 all-time lead in the series with wins in the last two meetings. However, the Cardinal have won seven of the last 11 matchups.

    These teams last met in 2019, when Notre Dame topped Stanford 45-24 on the road to win its 10th game of the season. That game was an offensive explosion with the two teams combining for 839 yards of offense.

