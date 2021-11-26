Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (99) tries to tackle Ohio Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers (18) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will do battle at Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Doyt L. Perry Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio and Bowling Green Stats

The Bobcats put up 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons surrender per outing (32.5).

The Bobcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 15 takeaways .

The Bobcats have allowed their opponents to score 31.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the 21.5 the Falcons are scoring per contest.

The Falcons have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,697 yards (154.3 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 252 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 65 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, De'Montre Tuggle, has carried the ball 129 times for 764 yards (69.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Armani Rogers has piled up 87 carries for 533 yards (48.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Cameron Odom's 399 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with one touchdown.

Ty Walton has collected 380 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes this year.

Isiah Cox's 28 catches have turned into 356 yards (32.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald leads Bowling Green with 2,300 passing yards (209.1 ypg) on 212-of-356 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 395 yards (35.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Mosley has rushed for 297 yards (27.0 per game) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's team-high 596 receiving yards (54.2 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with five touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has caught 56 passes for 467 yards (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Christian Sims' 37 catches this season have resulted in 388 yards (35.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ohio Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Miami (OH) W 35-33 Home 11/9/2021 Eastern Michigan W 34-26 Away 11/16/2021 Toledo L 35-23 Home 11/26/2021 Bowling Green - Away

Bowling Green Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Buffalo W 56-44 Away 11/10/2021 Toledo L 49-17 Home 11/16/2021 Miami (OH) L 34-7 Away 11/26/2021 Ohio - Home

Regional restrictions apply.