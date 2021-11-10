Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers (18) is sacked by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3, MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC squad when they welcome in the Ohio Bobcats (2-7, MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan and Ohio Stats

This year, the Eagles average 3.6 more points per game (34.9) than the Bobcats surrender (31.3).

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bobcats' takeaways (7).

The average points scored by the Bobcats this season, 22.7, is 4.9 fewer than the 27.6 the Eagles have given up per game.

This year the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (13).

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 2,190 passing yards (243.3 ypg) on 178-of-257 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jawon Hamilton's team-high 411 rushing yards (45.7 per game) have come on 76 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has piled up 371 yards (41.2 per game) on 98 attempts with six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's 727 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond has put together a 530-yard season so far (58.9 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.

Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have turned into 253 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,234 yards (137.1 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 179 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 46 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, De'Montre Tuggle, has carried the ball 102 times for 622 yards (69.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Armani Rogers has piled up 70 carries for 438 yards (48.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Ty Walton's 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and two touchdowns.

Cameron Odom has put together a 313-yard season so far (34.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 24 passes.

Isiah Cox's 20 grabs this season have resulted in 225 yards (25.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Ball State L 38-31 Home 10/23/2021 Bowling Green W 55-24 Away 11/2/2021 Toledo W 52-49 Away 11/9/2021 Ohio - Home 11/16/2021 Western Michigan - Home 11/26/2021 Central Michigan - Away

Ohio Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Buffalo L 27-26 Away 10/23/2021 Kent State L 34-27 Home 11/2/2021 Miami (OH) W 35-33 Home 11/9/2021 Eastern Michigan - Away 11/16/2021 Toledo - Home 11/26/2021 Bowling Green - Away

