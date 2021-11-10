Publish date:
How to Watch Ohio Bobcats vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3, MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC squad when they welcome in the Ohio Bobcats (2-7, MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Rynearson Stadium
Eastern Michigan and Ohio Stats
- This year, the Eagles average 3.6 more points per game (34.9) than the Bobcats surrender (31.3).
- This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bobcats' takeaways (7).
- The average points scored by the Bobcats this season, 22.7, is 4.9 fewer than the 27.6 the Eagles have given up per game.
- This year the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (13).
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 2,190 passing yards (243.3 ypg) on 178-of-257 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Jawon Hamilton's team-high 411 rushing yards (45.7 per game) have come on 76 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Darius Boone Jr. has piled up 371 yards (41.2 per game) on 98 attempts with six touchdowns.
- Hassan Beydoun's 727 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 64 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Dylan Drummond has put together a 530-yard season so far (58.9 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes.
- Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have turned into 253 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Ohio Players to Watch
- Kurtis Rourke has thrown for 1,234 yards (137.1 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 179 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 46 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, De'Montre Tuggle, has carried the ball 102 times for 622 yards (69.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Armani Rogers has piled up 70 carries for 438 yards (48.7 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Ty Walton's 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 27 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Cameron Odom has put together a 313-yard season so far (34.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 24 passes.
- Isiah Cox's 20 grabs this season have resulted in 225 yards (25.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Ball State
L 38-31
Home
10/23/2021
Bowling Green
W 55-24
Away
11/2/2021
Toledo
W 52-49
Away
11/9/2021
Ohio
-
Home
11/16/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/26/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
Ohio Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Buffalo
L 27-26
Away
10/23/2021
Kent State
L 34-27
Home
11/2/2021
Miami (OH)
W 35-33
Home
11/9/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Away
11/16/2021
Toledo
-
Home
11/26/2021
Bowling Green
-
Away
