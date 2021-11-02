Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back Keyon Mozee (28) helped by lineman Caleb Shaffer (53) runs past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman DeAngelo Carter (99) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 0-0 MAC) square off on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Peden Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH)

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Peden Stadium

Betting Information for Miami (OH) vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -7.5 52.5

Miami (OH) and Ohio Stats

The RedHawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bobcats give up (31.1).

This year, the RedHawks have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bobcats' takeaways (6).

The Bobcats have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (21.1) as the RedHawks have allowed (22.3).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (7).

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

AJ Mayer leads Miami (OH) with 946 passing yards (118.3 ypg) on 68-of-125 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 89 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Keyon Mozee's team-high 342 rushing yards (42.8 per game) have come on 80 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Davis has piled up 27 carries for 187 yards (23.4 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 172 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jack Sorenson's 703 receiving yards (87.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer has recorded 497 receiving yards (62.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes this year.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke leads Ohio with 946 passing yards (118.3 ypg) on 103-of-149 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 135 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 34 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

De'Montre Tuggle has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 553 yards (69.1 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Armani Rogers has taken 68 carries for 436 yards (54.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Ty Walton's 277 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Cameron Odom has hauled in 20 passes for 263 yards (32.9 yards per game) this year.

Ryan Luehrman's 14 grabs are good enough for 150 yards (18.8 ypg).

