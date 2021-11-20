Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the offense during first half action against the Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. Msu offensive line

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten clash against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Ohio Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -19 69

Ohio State and Michigan State Stats

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans allow (22.5).

This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (16).

The Spartans, on average, score 14.4 more points (34.6) than the Buckeyes allow (20.2).

The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (17).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud has thrown for 3,036 yards (303.6 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting 30 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 1,035 yards (103.5 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 223 yards (22.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has racked up 58 carries for 435 yards (43.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's team-high 1,027 receiving yards (102.7 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with five touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson has reeled in 53 passes for 813 yards (81.3 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Chris Olave's 51 catches have netted him 708 yards (70.8 ypg) and 11 touchdowns.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has thrown for 2,461 yards (246.1 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 130 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 60 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 227 times for a team-high 1,473 yards (147.3 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 232 yards (23.2 per game) on 47 attempts.

Jayden Reed's team-leading 829 receiving yards (82.9 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has caught 31 passes for 587 yards (58.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 28 grabs this season have resulted in 418 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

