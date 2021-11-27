Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

    The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will take on a familiar foe as they visit the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium, in a Big Ten clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State

    Ohio State and Michigan Stats

    • The Buckeyes score 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines allow (16.3).
    • This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).
    • The Wolverines, on average, are scoring 17.9 more points per game this year (36.9) than the Buckeyes are allowing (19.0).
    • This year the Wolverines have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (18).

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • C.J. Stroud has 3,468 passing yards (315.3 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 71.1% of his passes and throwing 36 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 1,098 yards (99.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 231 yards (21.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Miyan Williams has taken 62 carries for 470 yards (42.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 1,132 receiving yards (102.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 69 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Garrett Wilson has racked up 939 receiving yards (85.4 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns, reeling in 60 passes this year.
    • Chris Olave's 58 receptions have turned into 848 yards (77.1 ypg) and 13 touchdowns.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Cade McNamara has thrown for 2,142 yards (194.7 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Hassan Haskins' team-high 1,063 rushing yards (96.6 per game) have come on 216 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Blake Corum has piled up 130 carries for 778 yards (70.7 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Cornelius Johnson's 546 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Erick All has put together a 324-yard season so far (29.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 31 passes.
    • Mike Sainristil's 18 grabs this season have resulted in 260 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Ohio State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Nebraska

    W 26-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Purdue

    W 59-31

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan State

    W 56-7

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Indiana

    W 29-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Penn State

    W 21-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Maryland

    W 59-18

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Ohio State at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

