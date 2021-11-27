Publish date:
How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will take on a familiar foe as they visit the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium, in a Big Ten clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
Ohio State and Michigan Stats
- The Buckeyes score 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines allow (16.3).
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).
- The Wolverines, on average, are scoring 17.9 more points per game this year (36.9) than the Buckeyes are allowing (19.0).
- This year the Wolverines have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (18).
Ohio State Players to Watch
- C.J. Stroud has 3,468 passing yards (315.3 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 71.1% of his passes and throwing 36 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 1,098 yards (99.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 231 yards (21.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Miyan Williams has taken 62 carries for 470 yards (42.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 1,132 receiving yards (102.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 69 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Garrett Wilson has racked up 939 receiving yards (85.4 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns, reeling in 60 passes this year.
- Chris Olave's 58 receptions have turned into 848 yards (77.1 ypg) and 13 touchdowns.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Cade McNamara has thrown for 2,142 yards (194.7 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Hassan Haskins' team-high 1,063 rushing yards (96.6 per game) have come on 216 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year.
- This season Blake Corum has piled up 130 carries for 778 yards (70.7 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Cornelius Johnson's 546 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Erick All has put together a 324-yard season so far (29.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 31 passes.
- Mike Sainristil's 18 grabs this season have resulted in 260 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Ohio State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Nebraska
W 26-17
Away
11/13/2021
Purdue
W 59-31
Home
11/20/2021
Michigan State
W 56-7
Home
11/27/2021
Michigan
-
Away
Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Indiana
W 29-7
Home
11/13/2021
Penn State
W 21-17
Away
11/20/2021
Maryland
W 59-18
Away
11/27/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
