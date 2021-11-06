Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) is brought down by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (23) and defensive back Justin Walley (0) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

    Ohio State and Nebraska Stats

    • The Buckeyes put up 47.3 points per game, 27.0 more than the Cornhuskers give up per outing (20.3).
    • This year, the Buckeyes have six turnovers, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (10).
    • The Cornhuskers have averaged 10.6 more points scored this season (29.9) than the Buckeyes have allowed (19.3).
    • This season the Cornhuskers have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (14).

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • C.J. Stroud has 2,270 passing yards (283.8 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 107 times for 845 yards (105.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 175 yards (21.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Miyan Williams has rushed for 314 yards (39.3 per game) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Garrett Wilson's 687 receiving yards (85.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put together a 648-yard season so far (81.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.
    • Chris Olave's 35 receptions are good enough for 562 yards (70.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 2,268 passing yards (252.0 ypg), completing 62.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 438 yards (48.7 ypg) on 104 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 96 carries for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 187 yards (20.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Samori Toure's team-leading 566 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Austin Allen has caught 27 passes for 371 yards (41.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Omar Manning's 22 grabs this season have resulted in 304 yards (33.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Ohio State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Maryland

    W 66-17

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Indiana

    W 54-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Penn State

    W 33-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    Nebraska Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Michigan

    L 32-29

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Minnesota

    L 30-23

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 28-23

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Ohio State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

