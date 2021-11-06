Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) is brought down by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (23) and defensive back Justin Walley (0) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Ohio State and Nebraska Stats

The Buckeyes put up 47.3 points per game, 27.0 more than the Cornhuskers give up per outing (20.3).

This year, the Buckeyes have six turnovers, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (10).

The Cornhuskers have averaged 10.6 more points scored this season (29.9) than the Buckeyes have allowed (19.3).

This season the Cornhuskers have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (14).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud has 2,270 passing yards (283.8 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 107 times for 845 yards (105.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 175 yards (21.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has rushed for 314 yards (39.3 per game) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson's 687 receiving yards (85.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put together a 648-yard season so far (81.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

Chris Olave's 35 receptions are good enough for 562 yards (70.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Nebraska in both passing and rushing. He has 2,268 passing yards (252.0 ypg), completing 62.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 438 yards (48.7 ypg) on 104 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

This season Rahmir Johnson has racked up 96 carries for 433 yards (48.1 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 187 yards (20.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Samori Toure's team-leading 566 receiving yards (62.9 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Austin Allen has caught 27 passes for 371 yards (41.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Omar Manning's 22 grabs this season have resulted in 304 yards (33.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ohio State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Maryland W 66-17 Home 10/23/2021 Indiana W 54-7 Away 10/30/2021 Penn State W 33-24 Home 11/6/2021 Nebraska - Away 11/13/2021 Purdue - Home 11/20/2021 Michigan State - Home 11/27/2021 Michigan - Away

Nebraska Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Michigan L 32-29 Home 10/16/2021 Minnesota L 30-23 Away 10/30/2021 Purdue L 28-23 Home 11/6/2021 Ohio State - Home 11/20/2021 Wisconsin - Away 11/26/2021 Iowa - Home

