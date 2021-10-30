Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) forces Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) out of bounds on a run during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ohio Stadium, in a clash of Big Ten rivals. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

    Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Penn State

    Ohio State vs Penn State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ohio State

    -19.5

    61

    Ohio State and Penn State Stats

    • The Buckeyes put up 34.6 more points per game (49.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (14.7).
    • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (13).
    • The Nittany Lions have averaged 8.3 more points this season (26.9) than the Buckeyes have allowed (18.6).
    • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (11).

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • C.J. Stroud has 1,965 passing yards (280.7 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 67.6% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • TreVeyon Henderson's team-high 693 rushing yards (99 per game) have come on 79 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added eight catches for 168 yards (24 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Miyan Williams has collected 309 yards (44.1 per game) on 40 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Garrett Wilson's 605 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jaxon Smith-Njigba has collected 551 receiving yards (78.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes this year.
    • Chris Olave has hauled in 32 grabs for 518 yards (74 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Sean Clifford leads Penn State with 1,647 passing yards (235.3 ypg) on 137-of-212 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 153 rushing yards (21.9 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Noah Cain's team-high 245 rushing yards (35 per game) have come on 78 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keyvone Lee has piled up 228 yards (32.6 per game) on 45 carries.
    • Jahan Dotson's team-high 563 receiving yards (80.4 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Parker Washington has put up a 374-yard season so far (53.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes.
    • KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 21 catches have yielded 334 yards (47.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Penn State at Ohio State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
