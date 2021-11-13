Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Betting Information for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -21 63.5

Ohio State and Purdue Stats

The Buckeyes put up 44.9 points per game, 26.5 more than the Boilermakers surrender per matchup (18.4).

This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).

The Boilermakers, on average, score 5.8 more points (24.8) than the Buckeyes allow (19).

This season the Boilermakers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (15).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud has thrown for 2,675 yards (297.2 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 67% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 937 yards (104.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has collected 318 yards (35.3 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 888 receiving yards (98.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 receptions with four touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson has hauled in 43 passes for 687 yards (76.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Chris Olave has hauled in 42 grabs for 623 yards (69.2 ypg) and 10 touchdowns this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Aidan O'Connell has 2,087 passing yards (231.9 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 71.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, King Doerue, has carried the ball 105 times for 395 yards (43.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 17 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game).

This season Zander Horvath has piled up 137 yards (15.2 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.

David Bell's 1,003 receiving yards (111.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 64 receptions and five touchdowns.

Milton Wright has put up a 368-yard season so far (40.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes.

Payne Durham's 36 grabs have netted him 356 yards (39.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

