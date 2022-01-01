Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Utah Utes: Rose Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and wide receiver Chris Olave (2) walk up the tunnel to the locker room prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

The Rose Bowl will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes in a showdown against the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rose Bowl

Ohio State and Utah Stats

The Buckeyes put up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per matchup (20.6).

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

The Utes have scored 35.5 points per game this season, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes have given up.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 3,862 passing yards (321.8 ypg) on 280-of-395 passing with 38 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson's team-high 1,172 rushing yards (97.7 per game) have come on 167 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 285 yards (23.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Miyan Williams has racked up 490 yards (40.8 per game) on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's team-leading 1,259 receiving yards (104.9 yards per game) have come on 80 receptions with six touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson has hauled in 70 passes for 1,058 yards (88.2 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns this year.

Chris Olave's 65 grabs have netted him 936 yards (78.0 ypg) and 13 touchdowns.

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has thrown for 2,279 yards (175.3 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 407 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 63 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,041 yards (80.1 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year.

This season T.J. Pledger has racked up 97 carries for 671 yards (51.6 per game) and six touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 525 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and six touchdowns.

Britain Covey has put together a 480-yard season so far (36.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes.

Dalton Kincaid's 33 receptions have netted him 465 yards (35.8 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Ohio State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Purdue W 59-31 Home 11/20/2021 Michigan State W 56-7 Home 11/27/2021 Michigan L 42-27 Away 1/1/2022 Utah - Away

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Oregon W 38-7 Home 11/26/2021 Colorado W 28-13 Home 12/3/2021 Oregon W 38-10 Home 1/1/2022 Ohio State - Home

