How to Watch Ohio State Spring Game

How to Watch the Ohio State Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Five months out from the start of the 2022 college football season, Ohio State is viewed as one of the favorites to take home the title. The Buckeyes will show just how talented they are at their spring game on Saturday.

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Ohio State is viewed as one of the favorites to contend for a national championship. The Buckeyes return a number of offensive starters from last year's 11-2 Rose Bowl-winning team, while there are still a handful of questions to answer on defense.

How to Watch the Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Game today:

Game Date: Apr 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Linebacker will be the position to watch on Saturday. The Buckeyes struggled at times in the second level defensively last year and will need to tighten that spot up in 2022. Both Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg return from last year's team, but they'll have to re-earn their starting jobs with a talent group behind them on the depth chart, including five-star recruit C.J. Hicks.

On offense, Saturday will be more of a showcase. C.J. Stroud returns to play quarterback after making a run at the Heisman last year. Stroud, a redshirt sophomore, could turn pro after the season and some project him as the top pick in next year's NFL Draft.

He'll be throwing to a loaded receiving group led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The last time we saw Njigba, he was re-writing the Rose Bowl record books with a 15-catch, 347-yard performance in the Rose Bowl. Like Stroud, Smith-Njigba is a redshirt sophomore and is projected to be a first-round pick if he declares for the draft after the 2022 season.

Ohio State will also honor former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins during Saturday's game. Haskins passed away last weekend after being struck by a truck in Florida. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
