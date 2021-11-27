Ohio State and Michigan renew The Game on Saturday afternoon with a Big Ten East title on the line.

Ohio State has looked like one of the best teams in the country since its loss to Oregon at the beginning of the year but needs to win one more game if it wants to win the Big Ten East.

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WABG - Greenwood-Greenville, MS)

Live stream the Ohio State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That win would come against its hated rival in Michigan. The Buckeyes have won eight straight against the Wolverines. They have dominated the series but want to do it one more time as they look to deny Michigan its first trip to the Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan will look to snap its long losing streak to the Buckeyes and keep its hopes of making the College Football Playoff alive.

The Wolverines have had a great season, but the true sign of success for Michigan is a win in The Game against the Buckeyes.

Saturday, they are in a position that not many thought they would be in, but one they play for every year. A win against the Buckeyes would be the first for head coach Jim Harbaugh and end some of the chatter about his inability to defeat Michigan's biggest rival.

Regional restrictions may apply.