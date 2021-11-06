Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can No. 6 Ohio State hold off Nebraska to stay in the playoff hunt? The Buckeyes visit the Cornhuskers Saturday looking for their seventh straight win.
    Author:

    At 7–1 overall on the season, Ohio State stands at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 5 in the AP Top 25 entering Saturday's game against Nebraska.

    The CFP committee put two one-loss teams in the top four in its first rankings of the season, released this week, but not the Buckeyes. Their early-season loss to Oregon continues to haunt them.

    How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream Ohio State vs. Nebraska on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Buckeyes have been playing their best football as of late and earned a hard-fought 33–24 win over No. 24 Penn State in their most recent game. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud turned in another strong performance against the Nittany Lions, with 305 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions on 22-of-34 passing.

    Freshman back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 152 yards on 28 carries in the win.

    Will the Buckeyes be able to duplicate that success against Nebraska? The Cornhuskers (3–6) have been a tough out in recent weeks, losing four of their last five games by just one possession. Their opponents in that stretch all have winning records, including Purdue, Minnesota, No. 9 Michigan and No. 5 Michigan State. Their only other game in that stretch was a 56–7 win over Northwestern.

    Is another close game coming at Memorial Stadium in Nebraska? Find out Saturday starting at noon on Fox.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

