Can No. 6 Ohio State hold off Nebraska to stay in the playoff hunt? The Buckeyes visit the Cornhuskers Saturday looking for their seventh straight win.

At 7–1 overall on the season, Ohio State stands at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 5 in the AP Top 25 entering Saturday's game against Nebraska.

The CFP committee put two one-loss teams in the top four in its first rankings of the season, released this week, but not the Buckeyes. Their early-season loss to Oregon continues to haunt them.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

The Buckeyes have been playing their best football as of late and earned a hard-fought 33–24 win over No. 24 Penn State in their most recent game. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud turned in another strong performance against the Nittany Lions, with 305 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions on 22-of-34 passing.

Freshman back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 152 yards on 28 carries in the win.

Will the Buckeyes be able to duplicate that success against Nebraska? The Cornhuskers (3–6) have been a tough out in recent weeks, losing four of their last five games by just one possession. Their opponents in that stretch all have winning records, including Purdue, Minnesota, No. 9 Michigan and No. 5 Michigan State. Their only other game in that stretch was a 56–7 win over Northwestern.

Is another close game coming at Memorial Stadium in Nebraska? Find out Saturday starting at noon on Fox.

