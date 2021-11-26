Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Ohio at Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of struggling MAC programs take the field on Saturday afternoon when Ohio and Bowling Green meet.
    Ohio (3-8, 3-4) will travel north on Friday to face Bowling Green (3-8, 1-6) in a MAC East battle.

    The Bobcats come into Friday's contest off of a loss to Toledo. They fell 35-23 and ended a two-game winning streak.

    The team is 103rd in the FBS in scoring offense and 95th in scoring defense. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke has thrown 11 touchdown passes on the year, while De'Montre Tuggle and Armani Rogers have combined for 13 rushing touchdowns.

    As for Bowling Green, the Falcons have struggled in conference play, with one win in seven tries. The team is coming off a 34-7 loss to Miami, which followed a 49-17 loss to Toledo.

    This young BGSU team is 108th in scoring offense and 107th in scoring defense. Quarterback Matt McDonald has thrown 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while six different Falcons have scored rushing touchdowns, led by Terion Stewart who has five. McDonald has found the end zone four times on the ground.

    These teams met last season in Athens, with the Bobcats winning 52-10. Rourke barely had to take to the air, going 10-for-11 for 63 yards in the win as Tuggle rushed for 186 yards.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

