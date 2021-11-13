Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) are on the road for a Big 12 showdown versus the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

    Oklahoma and Baylor Stats

    • This year, the Sooners rack up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears allow (20.6).
    • The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).
    • The Bears have averaged 12.1 more points this season (36.3) than the Sooners have allowed (24.2).
    • The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,439 passing yards (159.9 ypg) on 136-of-181 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 131 times for 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Eric Gray has rushed for 303 yards (33.7 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 189 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Marvin Mims' team-leading 605 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Mario Williams has collected 319 receiving yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes this year.
    • Jadon Haselwood has hauled in 33 receptions for 316 yards (35.1 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,004 passing yards (222.7 ypg) on 147-of-226 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 176 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
    • Abram Smith has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 1,023 yards (113.7 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 601 yards (66.8 per game) on 101 carries with one touchdown.
    • Tyquan Thornton's team-high 722 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • R.J. Sneed has totaled 500 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes this year.
    • Ben Sims' 22 grabs have yielded 285 yards (31.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Oklahoma Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    TCU

    W 52-31

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Kansas

    W 35-23

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 52-21

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    Baylor Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    BYU

    W 38-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Texas

    W 31-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    TCU

    L 30-28

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Oklahoma at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_14672166
    IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs for a 2 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17137514
    College Football

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011560
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111854
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&amp;M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy