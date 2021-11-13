Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) are on the road for a Big 12 showdown versus the No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: McLane Stadium
Oklahoma and Baylor Stats
- This year, the Sooners rack up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears allow (20.6).
- The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).
- The Bears have averaged 12.1 more points this season (36.3) than the Sooners have allowed (24.2).
- The Bears have nine giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 15 takeaways .
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,439 passing yards (159.9 ypg) on 136-of-181 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 131 times for 802 yards (89.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Eric Gray has rushed for 303 yards (33.7 per game) on 64 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 189 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Marvin Mims' team-leading 605 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Mario Williams has collected 319 receiving yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes this year.
- Jadon Haselwood has hauled in 33 receptions for 316 yards (35.1 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,004 passing yards (222.7 ypg) on 147-of-226 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 176 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- Abram Smith has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 1,023 yards (113.7 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Trestan Ebner has rushed for 601 yards (66.8 per game) on 101 carries with one touchdown.
- Tyquan Thornton's team-high 722 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- R.J. Sneed has totaled 500 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes this year.
- Ben Sims' 22 grabs have yielded 285 yards (31.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Oklahoma Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
TCU
W 52-31
Home
10/23/2021
Kansas
W 35-23
Away
10/30/2021
Texas Tech
W 52-21
Home
11/13/2021
Baylor
-
Away
11/20/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
Baylor Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
BYU
W 38-24
Home
10/30/2021
Texas
W 31-24
Home
11/6/2021
TCU
L 30-28
Away
11/13/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
11/20/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
