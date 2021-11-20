Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) pitches the ball to wide receiver Jackson Gleeson during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in a clash of Big 12 foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -3.5 59.5

Oklahoma and Iowa State Stats

This year, the Sooners put up 19.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Cyclones give up (20.5).

The Sooners have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have 12 takeaways .

The Cyclones have put an average of 32.5 points per game on the board this season, 8.0 more than the 24.5 the Sooners have surrendered.

The Cyclones have 10 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 17 takeaways .

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,475 yards (147.5 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Kennedy Brooks has carried the ball 144 times for a team-high 853 yards (85.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has racked up 307 yards (30.7 per game) on 65 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 17 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' 622 receiving yards (62.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jadon Haselwood has put together a 367-yard season so far (36.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes.

Mike Woods' 29 receptions have netted him 347 yards (34.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Brock Purdy leads Iowa State with 2,441 passing yards (244.1 ypg) on 218-of-297 passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 273 rushing yards (27.3 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 216 times for 1,172 yards (117.2 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 31 passes for 246 yards (24.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Hutchinson's 798 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 68 receptions with five touchdowns.

Charlie Kolar has recorded 506 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.

Tarique Milton's 15 receptions are good enough for 278 yards (27.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

