Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 battle versus the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

    Oklahoma State and Oklahoma Stats

    • This year, the Cowboys score 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (24.2).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).
    • The Sooners, on average, are scoring 24.0 more points per game this season (38.9) than the Cowboys are allowing (14.9).
    • The Sooners have turned the ball over 11 times, three fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders leads Oklahoma State with 1,997 passing yards (181.5 ypg) on 159-of-265 passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 417 rushing yards (37.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,078 yards (98.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 166 yards (15.1 per game).
    • Tay Martin's 763 receiving yards (69.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has racked up 422 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes this year.
    • Blaine Green has hauled in 12 catches for 251 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rattler has 1,484 passing yards (134.9 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 75% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 161 times for 968 yards (88.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Caleb Williams has racked up 53 carries for 372 yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Marvin Mims' team-leading 644 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jadon Haselwood has grabbed 36 passes for 381 yards (34.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Mike Woods' 30 receptions have netted him 363 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    West Virginia

    W 24-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    TCU

    W 63-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 23-0

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    Oklahoma Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 52-21

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Baylor

    L 27-14

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Iowa State

    W 28-21

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy