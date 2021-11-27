Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 battle versus the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma Stats

This year, the Cowboys score 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (24.2).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, eight fewer than the Sooners have forced (20).

The Sooners, on average, are scoring 24.0 more points per game this season (38.9) than the Cowboys are allowing (14.9).

The Sooners have turned the ball over 11 times, three fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders leads Oklahoma State with 1,997 passing yards (181.5 ypg) on 159-of-265 passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 417 rushing yards (37.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,078 yards (98.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 166 yards (15.1 per game).

Tay Martin's 763 receiving yards (69.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has racked up 422 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes this year.

Blaine Green has hauled in 12 catches for 251 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has 1,484 passing yards (134.9 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 75% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 161 times for 968 yards (88.0 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Caleb Williams has racked up 53 carries for 372 yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Marvin Mims' team-leading 644 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jadon Haselwood has grabbed 36 passes for 381 yards (34.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Mike Woods' 30 receptions have netted him 363 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 West Virginia W 24-3 Away 11/13/2021 TCU W 63-17 Home 11/20/2021 Texas Tech W 23-0 Away 11/27/2021 Oklahoma - Home

Oklahoma Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Texas Tech W 52-21 Home 11/13/2021 Baylor L 27-14 Away 11/20/2021 Iowa State W 28-21 Home 11/27/2021 Oklahoma State - Away

