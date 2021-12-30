Oklahoma vs. Oregon: Alamo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/29/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks meet for the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Alamodome

Alamodome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -7 63

Oklahoma and Oregon Stats

This year, the Sooners put up 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks give up (25.5).

This year, the Sooners have 13 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (22).

The Ducks have averaged 6.1 more points this year (31.4) than the Sooners have allowed (25.3).

This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Caleb Williams has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma in both passing and rushing. He has 1,673 passing yards (139.4 ypg), completing 62.5% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 408 yards (34.0 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks' team-high 1,107 rushing yards (92.3 per game) have come on 183 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

Marvin Mims' team-high 648 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jadon Haselwood has put up a 399-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.

Mike Woods has hauled in 32 receptions for 381 yards (31.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

Anthony Brown has been a dual threat to lead Oregon in both passing and rushing. He has 2,692 passing yards (207.1 ypg), completing 63.8% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 637 yards (49.0 ypg) on 142 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Travis Dye's team-high 1,118 rushing yards (86.0 per game) have come on 193 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also added 374 yards (28.8 per game) on 41 catches with two touchdowns.

Devon Williams' 557 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kris Hutson's 25 grabs have netted him 364 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.