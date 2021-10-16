Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 showdown versus the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -13.5 64

Oklahoma and TCU Stats

The Sooners average 13.2 more points per game (41.2) than the Horned Frogs give up (28.0).

The Sooners have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (7).

The Horned Frogs, on average, are scoring 14.6 more points per game this season (38.4) than the Sooners are allowing (23.8).

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (10).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,372 yards (228.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 86 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kennedy Brooks' team-high 535 rushing yards (89.2 per game) have come on 79 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has rushed for 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 55 carries, while also catching 10 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' team-leading 400 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mike Woods has put together a 219-yard season so far (36.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.

Mario Williams has hauled in 23 grabs for 208 yards (34.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 1,003 yards (200.6 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 186 rushing yards (37.2 ypg) on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 579 yards (115.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 95 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Kendre Miller has rushed for 302 yards (60.4 per game) on 34 carries with six touchdowns.

Taye Barber's 205 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Derius Davis has put together a 180-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Quentin Johnston's 12 receptions this season have resulted in 170 yards (34.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

