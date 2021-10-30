Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

    Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma

    -19

    66.5

    Oklahoma and Texas Tech Stats

    • The Sooners score 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders give up (30.6).
    • This year, the Sooners have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (10).
    • The Red Raiders have averaged 9.7 more points this season (34.3) than the Sooners have allowed (24.6).
    • This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Sooners' takeaways (12).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,372 yards (171.5 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 123 times for 767 yards (95.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Eric Gray has racked up 298 yards (37.3 per game) on 62 attempts with one touchdown, while also grabbing 14 passes for 174 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Marvin Mims' 470 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Mike Woods has grabbed 25 passes for 294 yards (36.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jadon Haselwood's 30 grabs have yielded 276 yards (34.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Henry Colombi has 1,214 passing yards (151.8 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, SaRodorick Thompson, has carried the ball 74 times for 361 yards (45.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tahj Brooks has rushed for 329 yards (41.1 per game) on 39 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Erik Ezukanma's team-leading 509 receiving yards (63.6 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kaylon Geiger has hauled in 32 passes for 450 yards (56.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Myles Price's 16 grabs this season have resulted in 212 yards (26.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Texas Tech at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17040719
    MLS

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

    2 minutes ago
    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at Cavalry FC

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991683
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) is pushed out of bounds by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13826065
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida International University Panthers at Marshall Thundering Herd

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Syracuse

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13504294
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) makes adjustment before running a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy