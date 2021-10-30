Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -19 66.5

Oklahoma and Texas Tech Stats

The Sooners score 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders give up (30.6).

This year, the Sooners have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (10).

The Red Raiders have averaged 9.7 more points this season (34.3) than the Sooners have allowed (24.6).

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Sooners' takeaways (12).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,372 yards (171.5 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 74.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 40 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 123 times for 767 yards (95.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Eric Gray has racked up 298 yards (37.3 per game) on 62 attempts with one touchdown, while also grabbing 14 passes for 174 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Mims' 470 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Mike Woods has grabbed 25 passes for 294 yards (36.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jadon Haselwood's 30 grabs have yielded 276 yards (34.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi has 1,214 passing yards (151.8 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, SaRodorick Thompson, has carried the ball 74 times for 361 yards (45.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Tahj Brooks has rushed for 329 yards (41.1 per game) on 39 carries with four touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's team-leading 509 receiving yards (63.6 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with one touchdown.

Kaylon Geiger has hauled in 32 passes for 450 yards (56.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Myles Price's 16 grabs this season have resulted in 212 yards (26.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

