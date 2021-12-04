Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) during the fourth quarter agains the Oklahoma Sooners at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) and No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) will play in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 4, 2021, starting at 12:00 PM ET. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -6 46.5

Oklahoma State and Baylor Stats

The Cowboys put up 31.8 points per game, 12.4 more than the Bears allow per outing (19.4).

This year, the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Bears have takeaways (20).

The Bears have averaged 17.0 more points scored this season (33.4) than the Cowboys have allowed (16.4).

The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Spencer Sanders has been a dual threat to lead Oklahoma State in both passing and rushing. He has 2,211 passing yards (184.3 ypg), completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 510 yards (42.5 ypg) on 116 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren's team-high 1,134 rushing yards (94.5 per game) have come on 237 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 193 yards (16.1 per game).

Tay Martin's 852 receiving yards (71.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 62 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Brennan Presley has recorded 462 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes this year.

Blaine Green's 17 catches have netted him 293 yards (24.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Baylor Players to Watch

Gerry Bohanon leads Baylor with 2,197 passing yards (183.1 ypg) on 168-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 301 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Abram Smith, has carried the ball 214 times for 1,334 yards (111.2 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Trestan Ebner has taken 138 carries for 747 yards (62.3 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 25 passes for 257 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyquan Thornton's team-leading 875 receiving yards (72.9 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with eight touchdowns.

R.J. Sneed has caught 43 passes for 555 yards (46.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ben Sims' 28 catches have turned into 327 yards (27.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

