    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to throw against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 clash versus the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

    Oklahoma State

    -30

    54.5

    Oklahoma State and Kansas Stats

    • The Cowboys average 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks allow (42.1).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
    • The Jayhawks' average points scored this season (17.6) and the Cowboys' average points allowed (20.1) are within 2.5 points.
    • This season the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders leads Oklahoma State with 1,184 passing yards (169.1 ypg) on 90-of-152 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 245 rushing yards (35 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Jaylen Warren has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 781 yards (111.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 131 yards (18.7 per game).
    • Tay Martin's team-high 443 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has grabbed 21 passes for 302 yards (43.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Rashod Owens has hauled in 16 grabs for 232 yards (33.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Jason Bean leads Kansas with 1,178 passing yards (168.3 ypg) on 94-of-162 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 364 rushing yards (52 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Devin Neal's team-high 418 rushing yards (59.7 per game) have come on 92 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • Kwamie Lassiter II's team-leading 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Trevor Wilson has totaled 287 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Lawrence Arnold's 17 grabs have turned into 224 yards (32 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    October
    30
    2021

    Kansas at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

